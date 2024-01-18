Home

CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE: CBSE CTET Hall Ticket At ctet.nic.in(Soon); Direct Link Here, Exam Schedule, Dress Code

CTET Admit Card Link January 2024 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the exam admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 session soon on its official website: https://ctet.nic.in/.

CTET 2024 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 session anytime soon on its official website https://ctet.nic.in/. Candidates who have registered for the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 by visiting the official website: /. To access the CBSE CTET Exam City Slip 2024, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and security pin.

According to the CTET January 2024 information bulletin, the CTET admit card will be released two days before the examination. There is a possibility that the CBSE will release the CTET exam city slip today, January 19, 2024, tomorrow, but this information is not yet confirmed. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE CTET Hall Ticket. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CTET Admit card, CTET exam city slip and other details here.

