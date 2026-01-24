Home

CTET Admit card 2026: CBSE CTET hall ticket soon at ctet.nic.in; check exam timing, paper pattern, exam city slip download link

Candidates must download CTET Admit card 2026 by visiting the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi, is all set to release the CTET admit card anytime soon. This year, CBSE will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) on February 8, 2026. Candidates are advised to download the CBSE CTET Admit card at https://ctet.nic.in/. At present, the CTET exam city slip has been published. Candidates can access the CBSE CTET Exam city slip at https://ctet.nic.in/ by entering his/her application number, password, and captcha code.

CTET Exam Pattern

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which

one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers of CTET.

(i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to

appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II). The main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English). The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

CTET exam timing

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper II (Morning) and at

12:30 PM for Paper– I (Evening) to be held on 08.02.2026 i.e., 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 09:30 AM in PAPER-II (Morning) and after 02:30 PM in PAPER- I (Evening) to be held on 08.02.2026 shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.

In this article, we will discuss the step-by-step guide to accessing the CBSE CTET admit card. Follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at https://ctet.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “View Admit Card for CTET Feb-2026.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login details.

You will be required to enter the application number, password, and captcha code.

Your CTET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result. No correspondence in this regard shall be

entertained.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.