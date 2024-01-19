Home

CTET Exam 2024 Jan 21; Check Exam Day Guidelines – Reporting Time, Dress Code, Documents Here

CTET Admit Card 2024 Download Link: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 for the January session at https://ctet.nic.in/. To access the CBSE CTET Admit Card, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and security pin. Before appearing for the CTET exam scheduled on January 21, candidates must strictly adhere to the guidelines mentioned in the admit card. Check reporting time, exam day guidelines, list of documents required, and other details here.

NOTE: Candidates can download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 at https://ctet.nic.in/.

CTET Reporting Time

The candidates must report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II and 12:00 PM for Paper– I i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 9:30 AM in PAPER-II and after 2:00 PM in PAPER- I will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

If the candidates do not report in time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay etc, they are likely to miss some of the general instructions to be announced in the Examination Hall.

CTET Exam Day Guidelines: List of Documents You Cannot Carry to CTET Exam Centre

Candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the centres:-

a) Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/PencilBox, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/scanner, Cardboard etc.

b) Any communication devices like Mobile phones, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health band etc.

c) Any Watch/Wristwatch, wallet, goggles, handbags, Gold/artificial ornaments etc.

d) Any other item which could be used for unfair means and for hiding communication devices/gadgets like Camera, Bluetooth device etc.

Tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks are not allowed to be taken into the examination rooms duringexamination hours.

Carrying and/or consuming food and/or carrying/consuming alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverages etc. excluding drinking water or entering the Test Centre inside the examination hall.

Carrying and/or using weapons/scissor/knife etc. inside the examination hall.

CTET Exam Day Guidelines: List of Documents You Can Carry to CTET Exam Centre

The candidates must bring their own ball point pen (Black/Blue) of good quality as this time PENwill not be supplied by the Board. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited.

OMR sheets filled with pencils will be rejected and no correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Candidates will mark the answers on OMR sheet only after the announcement of the invigilator.

CTET Admit Card

Photo ID

CTET Self-Declaration

Water Bottle

CTET Exam Day Guidelines: Facilities for PwBD candidates to appear in the exam

Persons with disability of 40% or more, if so desires, will have to bring their own scribe to assist them in the examination. The facility of Scribe will be allowed to any person with benchmark disability as defined under section 2(r) of the RPwD Act, 2016 and has limitation in writing including that of speed if so desired by him / her.

In case of persons with benchmark disabilities in the category of blindness, locomotor disability (both arms affected- BA) and cerebral palsy, the facility of scribe will be allowed, if so desired by the person.

ii. In case of other category of persons with benchmark disabilities, the provision of scribe will be allowed on production of a certificate to the effect that the person concerned has physical limitation to write, and scribe is essential to write examination on his behalf, from the Chief Medical Officer/Civil Surgeon/Medical Superintendent of a Government Health CareInstitution as per proforma at Appendix V. The qualification of the scribe should be at least one step below the qualification of the candidates taking the examination. The candidates with benchmark disabilities and those covered under 2 (s) of RPwD Act, 2016 opting for own scribe shall be required to submit details of the own scribe at the time of examination as per proforma at Appendix VI. In addition, the scribe has to produce a valid ID proof (PAN, Aadhar Card, Driving Licence etc.) in original at the time of examination. A photocopy of the ID proof of the scribe signed by the candidate as well as the scribe will be submitted along with proforma at Appendix VI. If subsequently it is found that the qualification of the scribe is not as declared by the candidate,then the candidate shall forfeit his/her right to the claims relating thereto.

The facility of scribe and/or compensatory time shall be granted to those persons with specified disabilities covered under the definition of Section 2(s) of the RPwD Act, 2016 but not covered under the definition of Section 2(r) of the said Act, i.e. persons having less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing subject to production of a certificate to the effect that person concerned has limitation to write and that scribe is essential to write examination on his/her behalf from the competent medical authority of a Government healthcare institution as per proforma at Appendix- VIA.

Compensatory time to be allowed in PwBD case is 20 minutes per hour of examination. All candidates with disability not availing the facility of scribe may be allowed compensatory timeas above. Proper seating arrangement, preferably at ground floor, would be made prior to the commencement of Examination to avoid confusion. There will be separate Question Paper in large font for Visually Impaired candidates

CTET Dress Code

The information bulletin of the CTET 2024 does not mention any specific dress code but it has been specified that candidates cannot appear for the examination wearing any kind of watch, goggles and gold or artificial ornaments. Handbags and wallets will also not be permitted.

(Note: In no circumstances will you be permitted to sit for the exam without the valid Admit Card and you must sit only on the seat allotted to you.)

