CTET July Session Exam 2023 Concludes Today; What’s Next?

CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 will be released at official website - https://ctet.nic.in/. Check CTET exam paper analysis, result date, qualifying marks and other details.

CTET 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conclude the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, August 20 at 5:00 PM. As per the schedule, the examination will be held in two shifts – morning(9:30 AM to 12:00 noon) and afternoon(2:30 PM to 5:00 PM). The Board is expected to release the CTET Provisional answer key along with the recorded response and question paper. Candidates can check their CTET Provisional Answer Key by visiting the official website – https://ctet.nic.in/. The official CBSE CTET result date, however, will be announced soon.

The Ministry of Education, Govt. of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi. The candidates can download the CTET answer key 2023 using the application number and password. CTET 2023 answer key PDF file will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference. To raise objections on CTET 2023 answer key, the candidates need to pay a certain processing fee per question.

CTET Exam Paper Analysis

The exam paper analysis will be updated soon(here).

How to Download CTET Answer Key?

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account Check step by step guide to download CBSE CTET Answer Key. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. Examinees will be able to download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials.

Follow the steps given below.

Go to the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, “Download CTET Answer Key 2023 ” available on the home page. You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login credentials such as application number and password. Hit the submit option. Your CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

What is Weeding Rule?

The records of Central Teacher Eligibility Test are preserved only upto two months from the date of declaration of result in accordance with CBSE Examination Weeding out rules. Thereafter it will be disposed of as per weeding out rules of the Board.

CTET 2023 Qualifying Marks

Name of the Category Total Marks Qualifying Percentage Qualifying Marks General 150 60% 90 Reserved (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) 150 55% 82.5

What’s Next After Provisional Answer Key?

As soon as the CTET Provisional Answer Key is released, the Board will open the objection window. During this time, all those students who have appeared for the competitive examination can raise objections, if any, against the CTET answer key. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those filed on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered.

The CTET’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. CTET will not inform the Candidates individually about their challenges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys.

