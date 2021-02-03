CBSE CTET 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET 2021 Answer Key soon. After the formal declaration of the answer key, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. ctet.nic.in. Also Read - CTET 2021: Last Minute CBSE Guidelines, Things to Carry to Exam Centre | Check Details

The CTET 2021 was held on Sunday, January 31, 2021. The exam was held at 135 cities across the country. Candidates were given a set of guidelines to follow for the CTET 2021 exam. The CBSE issued the guidelines.

The organizers this year took extra precautions and social distancing was one of the priorities in the process of the examination. Candidates appeared in CTET 2021 were given a chance to choose the exam city as per their preference.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the CTET 2021 answer key:

STEP 1: Visit the official site of Central Teachers Eligibility Test, ctet.nic.in.

STEP 2: Click on “CTET Answer Key 2021” link.

STEP 3: Enter the CTET 2021 application number and date of birth.

STEP 4: Enter the security PIN mentioned in the captcha.

STEP 5: Submit and check the CTET Answer Key 2021.

STEP 6: Download the CTET 2021 answer key and keep it for future reference.

CTET 2021 examination was held in two phases. Paper–1 is for teacher eligibility for class 1 to 5, while Paper–2 is for teaching class 6 to 8. Over 22 lakh candidates appeared in CTET 2021 examination out of which around 12 lakh appeared in Paper 1 and approximately 10 lakh appeared in Paper 2.