CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021: The Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 answer key in the upcoming days. Once released, the CTET answer key will be available to download on the official website — ctet.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Along with the answer key, CBSE will also open the link for candidates to raise objections against their CTET 2021 result. CBSE has, however, not released any date for the answer key

Candidates who have appeared for CTET 2021 exam on January 31 can raise objections against the marking scheme following which a final answer key will be announced. Candidates may have to pay a certain amount for raising objections. Last year, candidates had to pay Rs 1,000 as fee.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the CBSE or CTET website – cbse.nic.in, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says download answer key

Step 3: A PDF file with the answer key will appear

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference.