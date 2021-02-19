CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 answer key. All those students who had appeared for the CBSE CTET exam can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in and cbse.nic.in and download the answer key asap. Also Read - Side-Effects of Coffee: Stop Consuming The Beverage if You Have These Health Issues

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021: You can follow these steps to raise objection to the answer key:

Step 1: Go on the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, “Key challenges for CTET January 2021”

Step 3: Now, click on “Submission of Key Challenge for CTET January 2021”

Step 4: A new page will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Enter your credentials and login

Step 6: CTET answer key 2021 will open on the screen

Step 7: Raise objections against the answer key

Step 8: Pay the fee

Step 9: Now, submit the objection

Students can raise objection to answer key by clicking on this DIRECT link:

Candidates who have appeared for CTET 2021 exam on January 31 can raise objections if they find discrepancies in answers mentioned on the answer key. Candidates may have to pay a certain amount for raising objections. Last year, candidates had to pay Rs 1,000 as fee per question.

How to download CTET answer key 2021?

Know quick steps to download CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021 on desktop and phone: