CTET Answer Key 2021: The CBSE will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key soon. The CTET was conducted on January 31. In the latest CTET notification, the CBSE said, "The OMR sheet and the Answer Key of CTET examination will be displayed on CTET official website for which a public notice will be issued on the Website. The Candidates can download the same in the given stipulated time."

Students must know these key points before checking the CTET Answer key:

1) Once the CTET answer key is out, students will be able to cross-check their answers on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

2) A candidate can pay Rs 500 per OMR if they want a photocopy of their OMR sheet and their calculation sheet.

3) A candidate can also challenge an answer in case of any discrepancy.

4) The CTET result will be based on the final answer key which will be released soon.

5) The CTET 2021 was held on January 31, 2021, in 135 cities across the country. Candidates were given a set of guidelines to follow for the CTET 2021 exam.

Check step-by-step guide to download CTET Answer Key 2021 once it is out:

STEP 1: Visit the official site of Central Teachers Eligibility Test, ctet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on “CTET Answer Key 2021” link.

STEP 3: Enter the CTET 2021 application number and date of birth.

STEP 4: Enter the security PIN mentioned in the captcha.

STEP 5: Submit and check the CTET Answer Key 2021.

STEP 6: Download the CTET 2021 answer key and keep it for future reference.

About CTET Exam

CTET 2021 examination was held in two phases. Paper–1 is for teacher eligibility for class 1 to 5, while Paper–2 is for teaching class 6 to 8. Over 22 lakh candidates appeared in CTET 2021 examination out of which around 12 lakh appeared in Paper 1 and approximately 10 lakh appeared in Paper 2.