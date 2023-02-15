Home

CBSE CTET 2022: Know How To Raise Objections At CTET Answer Key at ctet.nic.in

CTET Answer Key 2022: Eligible candidates can raise objections, if any, against the CTET 2022 provisional answer key, from February 14 to 17, 2023.

CTET Answer Key 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who have appeared for the 16th edition of the CTET examination can download the answer key by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in. The CBSE CTET December session examination was held between December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023.

The Board has also activated the objection window link. Eligible candidates can raise objections, if any, against the CTET 2022 provisional answer key, from February 14 to 17, 2023. For each question challenge, a registered candidate needs to pay Rs 1000.

“The challenge of answer keys will be accepted online only w.e.f. 14/02/2023, through the link available on the website of CTET latest by 17/02/2023 (upto 12.00Noon). Thechallenges submitted by any other mode i.e email/post or in person will not be accepted. The prescribed fee of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by 17/02/2023 (upto 12.00 Noon),” CBSE in an official notification said.

The refund(if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. To raise objections on the CTET 2022 answer key on the official website ctet.nic.in, the candidates need to use log-in credentials such as roll number, and date of birth.

CTET 2022 Exam – Overview

CTET exam Date : December 28 to February 07

: December 28 to February 07 CTET Answer Key: February 14, 2023

February 14, 2023 CTET Answer Key Objection window: February 14, 2023, to February 17, 2023

Raise Objections Against CTET Answer Key Direct Link

CTET Answer Key 2022: How to Raise Objections Against CTET Answer Key

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in .

. Click on the link that reads, “Submit Key Challenge for CTET DEC22 ” available on the home page.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

On the new web page, select the Submit Key Challenge for CTET DEC22 link.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, and date of birth.

Click on the link Submit Key Challenge. Select the question through the drop-down which you want to challenge and click on Select for Challenge, select the answer option which you think is correct.

In case, the candidates think that more than one option is correct, they have to select such desired options.

In case, the candidates have opted wrong answer option for challenge, Click to Update your Answer.

In case, the candidates want to challenge more answer key(s), follow the same procedure

Now, Raise an objection against the required question. Pay the objection fee.

Click on submit option and download the confirmation page.

CTET 2022 Result

After taking the objections raised by the students into consideration, the Board will release the CTET 2022 Result. The challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject expert(s). If the challenge of answer key is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject expert(s) in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded. The decision of subject expert(s)on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

