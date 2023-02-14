Home

CTET Answer Key 2022 Released: How to Download Response Sheets For Paper 1, Paper 2 on ctet.nic.in

The CTET Answer Key 2022 has been released for exams conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023.

CTET Answer Key 2022: The objection window has been opened on February 14 and will remain opened till February 17, 2023.

CTET Answer Key 2022 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), December 2022. The candidates now can download the answer key from the official website ctet.nic.in.

Direct link to the answer key.

The objection window has been opened on February 14 and will remain opened till February 17, 2023. Applicants can raise objections against the answer key through the official site of CBSE CTET.

CTET Answer Key 2022 Released: Check Official Notification

The candidates must note that the challenges submitted by any other mode — email/post or in person will not be accepted and the prescribed fee of Rs 1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by February 17.

Every year, the CBSE holds CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with the board. The CTET exam has two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for teaching Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. The candidates also have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both papers.

CTET Answer Key 2022 Released: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.