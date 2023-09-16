By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CTET Answer Key 2023 Released At ctet.nic.in; Check Download Link, Last Date to Raise Objections
CTET July 2023 Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has announced the provisional answer key for paper 1 and paper 2 of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET). Candidates can download the CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website – ctet.nic.in. Aspirants who have appeared in the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was conducted in Computer Based (Online) Mode on August 20, 2023, are informed that the answer keys will only be uploaded on the website https://ctet.nic.in.
