Home

Education

CTET Answer Key 2023 Released At ctet.nic.in; Check Download Link, Last Date to Raise Objections

CTET Answer Key 2023 Released At ctet.nic.in; Check Download Link, Last Date to Raise Objections

CTET July 2023 Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has announced the provisional answer key for paper 1 and paper 2 of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET). Candidates can

‘Declare CTET Result 2023 Date, Answer Key Soon,’ Worried Aspirants Request To CBSE

CTET July 2023 Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has announced the provisional answer key for paper 1 and paper 2 of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET). Candidates can download the CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website – . Aspirants who have appeared in the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was conducted in Computer Based (Online) Mode on August 20, 2023, are informed that the answer keys will only be uploaded on the website .

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES