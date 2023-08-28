Home

CTET Result Date 2023: CBSE CTET Answer Key Soon at ctet.nic.in; Check Tentative Dates, Score Validity

CBSE CTET Answer Key will be released at ctet.nic.in. Check tentative dates, how to check provisional answer key.

CTET July Session Exam 2023 Concludes Today; What's Next?

CTET Answer Key 2023 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the CTET Answer Key 2023 anytime soon. Going by the CTET Information Bulletin, the CTET will display the link of the question paper attempted by the candidates on the application login on the official website: https://ctet.nic.in/ after a week of conducting of examination. The Ministry of Education, Govt. of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi. The Board conducted the 17th edition of the competitive examination in CBT (Computer Based Test – Online) mode on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Check important dates(tentative in nature), official websites to track, and other details here.

CTET Provisional Answer Key

The CTET will display the provisional Answer Key of the questions on the website with a Public Notice. Later, they will be provided with an opportunity to challenge the answer keys with a non-refundable prescribed fee as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered. Going by the media reports, CBSE CTET Answer Key is expected to release this week. However, please note, that this is just a tentative date. Neither CBSE Officials nor any official source has confirmed it. The official CBSE CTET answer key date, however, will be announced soon. Nearly, 29,03,903 candidates took the CTET examination. Out of the total, nearly 15,01,719 candidates appeared for paper 1 whereas 14,02,184 candidates appeared for paper 2 examination.

CTET Provisional Answer Key: How to Check?

Go to the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, “Download CTET Answer Key 2023 ” available on the home page. You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login credentials such as application number and password. Hit the submit option. Your CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference

CTET Provisional Answer Key Date And Time

CBSE is expected to release the CTET Provisional Answer Key by this week. CTET Result: September(tentative)

CTET Final Answer Key: How it is prepared?

In case the candidates are not satisfied with any of the answer key(s), they have to click on the link Submit Key Challenge. Select the question through drop down which they want to challenge and click on Select for Challenge, select the answer option which you think is correct. In case, the candidates think that more than one option is correct, they have to select such desired options. In case, the candidates have opted wrong answer option for challenge, Click to Update your Answer. In case, the candidates want to challenge more answer key(s), follow the same procedure

Challenges without payment of fee and those filed on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered. The CTET’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. CTET will not inform the Candidates individually about their challenges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. For more details, visit the official website.

