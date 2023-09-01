CTET Answer Key 2023 Date: How to Download CBSE CTET Provisional Key at ctet.nic.in; Step-by-Step Guide Here

Top Recommended Stories

CTET 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the provisional answer key along with the question paper for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023. CTET is a nationa

Published: September 1, 2023 11:03 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CTET 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the provisional answer key along with the question paper for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023. CTET is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CTET exam is intended to assess the eligibility of candidates who aspire to become teachers for classes I to VIII in various central government schools and other schools. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the CTET Answer Key. To download the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) answer key, you can follow these general steps:

CTET Answer Key – Check Step-by-Step Guide HERE

STEP 1: Visit the official website of CTET – https://ctet.nic.in. Go to the official website of CTET or the organization responsible for conducting the exam.

STEP 2: Click on the link that reads,” Download CTET Answer Key.” You may also find direct links to answer keys on the home page or the exam-related notifications section.

STEP 3: You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login details such as application number and password. Hit the submit option.


Step 4: Your CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

CTET 2023 Qualifying Marks

Name of the Category

Total Marks

Qualifying Percentage

Qualifying Marks

General

150

60%

90

Reserved

(SC/ST/OBC/PwD)

150

55%

82.5

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

