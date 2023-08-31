Home

CTET Result 2023: CBSE CTET Paper 1, 2 Answer Key Soon at ctet.nic.in; Tentative Date Here

The announcement of the CTET 2023 answer key and result date is anticipated to be made shortly on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

CTET July Session Exam 2023 Concludes Today; What's Next?

CTET Answer Key 2023: CTET stands for the “Central Teacher Eligibility Test.” It is a competitive national-level examination conducted in India by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CTET exam assesses the eligibility of candidates who aspire to become teachers in various central government schools, such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and Navodaya Vidyalayas, as well as other schools that accept CTET scores. This year, the Board conducted the 17th edition of the competitive examination in CBT (Computer Based Test – Online) mode on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Now, the Board is expected to release the CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 soon on its official website. Once released, CTET Answer Key, which is provisional in nature, can be downloaded from ctet.nic.in.

CTET Answer Key 2023

Those who are unhappy or have doubts about the released CTET Answer key pdf can raise challenges/objections against it. To raise objections against the CTET answer key, follow the process instructed below. The process may vary slightly each year, but here’s a general step-by-step guide:

Check Official Notification: After releasing the CTET answer key, CBSE will usually issue an official notification providing details about the objection-raising process. Log In to Your Account: If required, login to your CTET candidate account using your registration number and password. Download Answer Key: Find the link or section on the official CTET website that provides access to the answer key for the exam in question. Identify Questions: Review the answer key and identify the questions for which you believe there is a mistake in the provided answer or an ambiguity. Prepare Objections: For each question you want to challenge, note down the question number, the answer you think is correct, and the reason for your objection. Provide a concise explanation. Upload Supporting Documents: If your objection requires supporting documents, references, or evidence, ensure that you gather and upload them as required. Submit Objections: Use the online objection submission form provided on the official CTET website. Fill in the necessary details, including the question number, your chosen answer, and the reason for your objection. Pay Objection Fee (if applicable): Some authorities may charge a fee for raising objections. If there is a fee, pay it as specified in the official notification. Submit Within Deadline: Submit your objections before the deadline mentioned in the official notification. Late submissions are usually not accepted. Review and Response: CBSE will review all objections submitted by candidates. If they find valid points in your objections, they may make the necessary corrections to the answer key. CTET Final Answer Key and Results After reviewing objections, CBSE will release the final answer key, incorporating any valid changes. The results will be calculated based on this final answer key. In simple words, in case the candidates are not satisfied with any of the answer key(s), they have to click on the link Submit Key Challenge. Select the question through drop down which they want to challenge and click on Select for Challenge, select the answer option which you think is correct. In case, the candidates think that more than one option is correct, they have to select such desired options. In case, the candidates have opted wrong answer option for challenge, Click to Update your Answer. In case, the candidates want to challenge more answer key(s), follow the same procedure. Challenges without payment of fee and those filed on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered. The CTET’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

CTET Provisional Answer Key Date And Time Going by the media reports, CBSE CTET Answer Key is expected to release this week. However, please note, that this is just a tentative date. Neither CBSE Officials nor any official source has confirmed it. The official CBSE CTET answer key date, however, will be announced soon. CBSE is expected to release the CTET Provisional Answer Key by this week. CTET Result: September(tentative) CTET Provisional Answer Key: How to Check? Go to the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, “Download CTET Answer Key 2023 ” available on the home page. You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login credentials such as application number and password. Hit the submit option. Your CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference. NOTE: The announcement of the CTET 2023 answer key and result date is anticipated to be made shortly on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Stay informed with the latest information on accessing the CTET answer key, guidelines for raising objections, cutoff marks, and more. Keep an eye on the official website for updates on downloading the CTET answer key, procedures for challenging it, and other relevant details.

