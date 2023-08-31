Top Recommended Stories

CBSE CTET Provisional Answer key 2023 is expected to release today at ctet.nic.in; Check updates on downloading the CTET answer key, procedures for challenging it, and other relevant details.

Updated: August 31, 2023 9:38 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CTET Answer Key 2023 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) concluded the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on, August 20 at 5:00 PM. CTET is a competitive national-level examination conducted in India by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The Board is expected to release the CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 soon on its official website. Once released, CTET Answer Key, which is provisional in nature, can be downloaded from ctet.nic.in. As per media reports, CTET Answer Key is expected to release today, August 31, 2023. The official CBSE CTET Answer Key date, however, will be announced soon. The CTET exam assesses the eligibility of candidates who aspire to become teachers in various central government schools, such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and Navodaya Vidyalayas, as well as other schools that accept CTET scores. The announcement of the CTET 2023 answer key and result date is anticipated to be made shortly on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Stay informed with the latest information on accessing the CTET answer key, guidelines for raising objections, cutoff marks, and more. Keep an eye on the official website for updates on downloading the CTET answer key, procedures for challenging it, and other relevant details.

Live Updates

  • 9:38 AM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) concluded the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on, August 20 at 5:00 PM.
  • 9:01 AM IST

      1. Go to the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
      2. Click on the link that reads, “Download CTET Answer Key 2023 ” available on the home page.
      3. You will be directed to a new webpage.
      4. Enter the login credentials such as application number and password. Hit the submit option.
      5. Your CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
      6. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

      • 9:00 AM IST

