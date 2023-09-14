Home

CTET Answer Key 2023 Soon at ctet.nic.in; Check Tentative Date, Marking Scheme, Qualifying Marks, FAQs

CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website - ctet.nic.in. Check CBSE CTET Tentative Date, Marking Scheme, Qualifying Marks, FAQs.

‘Declare CTET Result 2023 Date, Answer Key Soon,’ Worried Aspirants Request To CBSE

﻿CTET July 2023 Answer Key Date And Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the provisional answer key for paper 1 and paper 2 of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) soon. Candidates can download the CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website – ctet.nic.in. Aspirants who have appeared in the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was conducted in Computer Based (Online) Mode on August 20, 2023, are informed that the answer keys will only be uploaded on the website https://ctet.nic.in. Nearly, 29,03,903 candidates appeared for the CTET examination. Check frequently asked questions related to CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023.

CTET is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CTET exam is intended to assess the eligibility of candidates who aspire to become teachers for classes I to VIII in various central government schools and other schools.

CTET Answer Key 2023 Date And Time

The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key(s)may submit their challenge. Going by the various news reports, CBSE CTET Results will be announced by the end of September 2023(tentative). However, the Board officials have not announced the CTET Result date and time. CTET Paper 1, 2 Provisional Answer Key is expected to be released soon.

How to Check CTET Answer Key 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link(which is yet to be active) to check the CTET Provisional Answer Key.

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET – ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download CTET Answer Key 2023.” Enter the login details. Submit the credentials and your CBSE CTET Paper 1, 2 Answer Key will be released on its website. Take a printout of it for future reference.

CTET Answer Key 2023(Download link to be active soon)

Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET): Frequently Asked Questions on CTET Provisional Answer Key

When Will the Board Release CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023?

From where can I access the CBSE CTET Answer Key?

Candidates can download the CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website – ctet.nic.in. The mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded on DigiLocker

shortly. The candidates are advised to check their results by logging on websites of CTET and CBSE.

How can I calculate CTET Scores/CTET Marks?

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carries one mark and there will be no negative marking.

What are the Qualifying Marks to Clear the Examination?

A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

Are CTET Scores Valid For Lifetime?

The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of the result of CTET- JULY, 2023 will be entertained.

NOTE: Board has not released the CBSE CTET Answer Key Date And Time. To find the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding CTET, we recommend you to check out this space — https://www.india.com/education/ — and visit the official CBSE CTET website ctet.nic.in.

