CTET Answer Key 2024: Here’s How to Calculate Your CBSE CTET Score And Raise Objections at ctet.nic.in

CTET Answer Key 2024 has been released at https://ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can raise objections or challenge the CTET Provisional Answer Key 2024 between February 7 to February 10, 2024.

CTET Answer Key 2024 has been released; scanned images of the OMR answer sheet of the candidates and answer keys are uploaded on the website https://ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can raise objections or challenge the CTET Provisional Answer Key 2024 between February 7 to February 10, 2024. A fee of Rs. 1000 per question is required to be submitted through a credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable. Check the step-by-step guide to raise objections against the CTET Answer Key.

CTET Answer Key 2024: How to Raise Objections Against CTET Provisional Answer Key?

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “View OMR, Submit Key Challenge: CTET Jan-2024.”

Enter the login details such as Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Your CTET Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Click on the ‘View Question Paper’ to check the marked responses and challenge the CTET Answer Key.

Click on the designated link for the challenge answer key and select the Question IDs

After selecting the questions you wish to challenge, find the link that reads, ‘Save your Claims’

You must upload the supporting documents to prove the challenges you have made.

Pay the challenge fee and submit the form.

CBSE CTET Marksheet in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) marksheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security.

CTET Answer Key 2024: How to Calculate Scores

Download the CTET Answer Key : Get the official answer key released by the CTET conducting authority.

: Get the official answer key released by the CTET conducting authority. Match Your Answers : Compare your answers with the ones provided in the answer key. For each question, mark whether your response matches the correct answer according to the key.

: Compare your answers with the ones provided in the answer key. For each question, mark whether your response matches the correct answer according to the key. Check CTET Marking Scheme : Give yourself one mark for each correct answer. Remember, there is no negative marking in CTET, so you don’t lose any marks for incorrect answers.

: Give yourself one mark for each correct answer. Remember, there is no negative marking in CTET, so you don’t lose any marks for incorrect answers. Total Your Marks: Add up all the marks you have awarded yourself for each correct answer.

CTET Result And Final Answer Key

If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. The decision of the Board on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. The CTET Result will be declared by the end of February(TENTATIVELY). For more details, visit the official website of CTET.

