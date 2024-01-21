Home

CTET Answer Key 2024: CBSE CTET Paper 1, 2 Provisional Answer Key Soon at ctet.nic.in; How to Check

CTET Answer Key 2024 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 session today, January 21, 2024. The examination will be held for two papers. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Meanwhile, Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. Following the completion of the CTET examination, the CTET Answer Key will be released by the Board. Once released, candidates can download the CTET Answer Key 2024 at https://ctet.nic.in/.

To access the CBSE CTET Answer Key, a registered student needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. The CBSE CTET Result will be declared by the end of February 2024.

The OMR answer sheet and the Answer Keys of CTET examination will be displayed on official websiteof CTET for which a public notice will be issued on the website https://ctet.nic.in. The candidates maydownload the same in the stipulated time as notified in the Public Notice. The Answer Keys are likely tobe displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer(s)with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they arenot satisfied with any of the answer(s).

