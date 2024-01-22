Home

CTET Answer Key 2024 LIVE: CBSE CTET Paper 1, 2 Provisional Answer Key At ctet.nic.in(Soon); Tentative Schedule, Link

CTET Answer Key for January Session 2024 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the CBSE CTET Answer Key 2024 for the January session anytime soon. As per reports, the CBSE CTET Answer Key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 is expected to be released by mid-February. However, Board officials have not confirmed the CTET Answer Key Release Date And Time. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 session was held on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The examination was held for two papers. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Meanwhile, paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. Once released, candidates can download the CTET Answer Key 2024 at /. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CTET Answer Key, CTET Result Date, CTET Qualifying Marks, and other details here.

