CTET Answer Key 2025 LIVE: How to check CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key at ctet.nic.in? Re-exam dates, score validity, direct link, result date

CTET Answer Key Paper 1, 2 Expected Dates LIVE Updates: The CTET Answer Key can be downloaded, once released, at at https://ctet.nic.in/.

CTET Answer Key Paper 1, 2 Expected Dates LIVE Updates: The CTET Answer Key is expected to be released soon. It is to be noted that no official date has been released regarding the publication of the CBSE CTET answer key. The CBSE CTET Answer Key can only be accessed at https://ctet.nic.in/. The published CTET answer key will be provisional in nature and will be subject to challenge.

A registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code to access the CTET Answer Key/ The Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026, in 140 cities all over the country. The exam was held for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Meanwhile, the CTET examination was not conducted on February 7 at two centres in Bihar’s Vaishali. Hence, the board has now decided to conduct the CTET Paper- II examination on March 1. The revised admit card for the candidates who were allotted these centres will be available shortly. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE CTET Answer Key.

