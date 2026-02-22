Home

Education

CTET Answer Key 2026: CBSE CTET Feb Provisional Answer Key to be out soon at ctet.nic.in; how to raise objections, direct link, qualifying marks

Candidates can access the CBSE CTET Answer Key at https://ctet.nic.in/.

CTET Answer Key expected date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will publish the CBSE CTET Answer Key anytime soon. No official date has been released by the officials regarding the publication of the CBSE CTET answer key. Candidates can access the CBSE CTET Answer Key at https://ctet.nic.in/. It is to be noted that the published CTET answer key will be provisional in nature and will be subject to challenge.

How to download the CTET answer key?

To access the CTET Answer Key, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code. The CTET examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026, in 140 cities all over the country. The exam was held for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The validity period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate.

A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score. In this article, check a step-by-step guide to download the CTET Answer Key.

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at https://ctet.nic.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “CBSE CTET Answer Key.”

Enter the login details, such as application number, password, and captcha code.

Your CBSE CTET answer key will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

After downloading the CBSE CTET Paper 1, Paper 2 answer keys, candidates are advised to go through them carefully. If not satisfied with the issued answer key, candidates will be allowed to raise objections or challenge the answer key. To do so, they must pay an objection fee, which will be non-refundable. As per the information bulletin, candidates will be required to pay Rs 1000 per question as processing charges.

CTET Answer Key: Objection fee for CBSE CTET Answer Key

“The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer(s) with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they are not satisfied with any of the answer(s),” reads the statement.

The raised objections will be verified and reviewed by the subject experts. The Board’s decision on the challenges shall be final, and no further communication will be entertained. The Board will not inform the Candidates individually about their challenges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received, and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. In case a challenge on the answer key(s) is accepted by the subject expert(s), the amount will be refunded to the concerned candidate after the declaration of result.

After the declaration of results, the candidates may seek a photocopy of their OMR answer sheet of CTET along with calculation sheet by paying fee of Rs.500/- per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any Nationalized Bank and payable at Delhi.

CTET Qualifying marks

As per NCTE Notification No.76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.02.2011: A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

(a) School managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST, OBC, differently abled persons, etc., in accordance with their extant reservation policy.

(b) Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.