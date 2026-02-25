CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Feb Provisional Answer Key to be out soon at ctet.nic.in; direct link, steps to check

Home

CTET Answer Key Paper 1, 2 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CBSE CTET Answer Key. The officials have released no official date regarding the publication of the CBSE CTET answer key. Candidates can access the CBSE CTET Answer Key at https://ctet.nic.in/. It is to be noted that the published CTET answer key will be provisional in nature and will be subject to challenge. A registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code to access the CTET Answer Key/ The CTET examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026, in 140 cities all over the country. The exam was held for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE CTET Answer Key.

