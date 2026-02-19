CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Paper 1, 2 Provisional Answer Key, response sheet at ctet.nic.in(soon); link, passing marks, how to check

  • Home
Published date india.com Published: February 19, 2026 6:47 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026 anytime soon. Once released, candidates can access the CBSE CTET Answer Key at https://ctet.nic.in/; to download the CTET Paper 1, 2 Answer Key, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code. This year, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was held on February 7 and 8, 2026. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. Along with the CTET Answer Key, the candidates’ response sheet will be uploaded. Stay tuned to this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on the CTET Answer Key.

