CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Paper 1, 2 Provisional Answer Key, response sheet at ctet.nic.in(soon); link, passing marks, how to check

CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026 anytime soon. Once released, candidates can access the CBSE CTET Answer Key at https://ctet.nic.in/; to download the CTET Paper 1, 2 Answer Key, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code. This year, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was held on February 7 and 8, 2026. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. Along with the CTET Answer Key, the candidates’ response sheet will be uploaded. Stay tuned to this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on the CTET Answer Key.

