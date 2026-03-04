CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: CBSE CTET Feb Provisional Answer Key, Paper 1, 2 response sheets at ctet.nic.in(soon); direct link, how to check

Home

CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to release the CTET Answer Key on its website. Once released, the CBSE CTET Answer Key can be downloaded at https://ctet.nic.in/. The published CTET answer key will be provisional in nature and will be subject to challenge. Along with the answer key, CBSE CTET response sheet will be issued. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination was held on February 7, and 8, 2026. There will be two papers of CTET. (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on CBSE CTET Answer Key.

