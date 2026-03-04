  • Home
  • Education
  • CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: CBSE CTET Feb Provisional Answer Key, Paper 1, 2 response sheets at ctet.nic.in(soon); direct link, how to check
live

CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: CBSE CTET Feb Provisional Answer Key, Paper 1, 2 response sheets at ctet.nic.in(soon); direct link, how to check

CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: The CBSE CTET Answer Key can be downloaded at https://ctet.nic.in/.

Published date india.com Published: March 4, 2026 7:49 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: CBSE CTET Feb Provisional Answer Key, Paper 1, 2 response sheets at ctet.nic.in(soon); direct link, how to check
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates

CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to release the CTET Answer Key on its website. Once released, the CBSE CTET Answer Key can be downloaded at https://ctet.nic.in/. The published CTET answer key will be provisional in nature and will be subject to challenge. Along with the answer key, CBSE CTET response sheet will be issued. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination was held on February 7, and 8, 2026. There will be two papers of CTET. (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on CBSE CTET Answer Key.

Live Updates

  • Mar 4, 2026 8:05 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: Has CBSE CTET Feb Provisional Answer Key, Paper 1, 2 response sheets released?

    At present, No

  • Mar 4, 2026 7:53 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: CBSE CTET Feb Provisional Answer Key, Paper 1, 2 response sheets at ctet.nic.in(soon)

    The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to release the CTET Answer Key on its website

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.