CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key at ctet.nic.in (declared); Paper 1, 2 response sheet, direct link

The CBSE CTET Answer Key can only be accessed at https://ctet.nic.in/.

Published: March 13, 2026 6:02 AM IST
By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman
CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key at ctet.nic.in (declared); Paper 1, 2 response sheet, direct link
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates

CTET Answer Key February 2026 LIVE Updates: The CTET Answer Key has been released.  The CBSE CTET Answer Key can only be accessed at https://ctet.nic.in/. The published CTET answer key will be provisional in nature and will be subject to challenge. All the candidates who appeared in CTET Examination held on 07 &08 February2026are informed that the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheet of the candidates & Answer Keys are uploaded on the website https://ctet.nic.in/ from 12 /03 /2026 to 15 /03 /2026(upto 11:59 PM). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CTET Answer Key.

Live Updates

  • Mar 13, 2026 6:05 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026, in 140 cities all over the country. The exam was held for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

      • Mar 13, 2026 6:05 AM IST

        CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: Credentials required to check CBSE CTET Provisional key

        A registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code to access the CTET Answer Key.

      • Mar 13, 2026 6:05 AM IST

        CTET Answer Key 2025 LIVE: How to check CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key at ctet.nic.in?

        Visit the official website.

        Look for the answer key link.

        Enter the login details.

        Your CBSE CTET Answer Key will appear.

        Download it.

      • Mar 13, 2026 6:05 AM IST

        CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Marking Scheme

        All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate.

        Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

      About the Author

      Sumaila Zaman

      Sumaila Zaman

      Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news.

