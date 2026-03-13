CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key at ctet.nic.in (declared); Paper 1, 2 response sheet, direct link

Home

The CBSE CTET Answer Key can only be accessed at https://ctet.nic.in/.

CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates

CTET Answer Key February 2026 LIVE Updates: The CTET Answer Key has been released. The CBSE CTET Answer Key can only be accessed at https://ctet.nic.in/. The published CTET answer key will be provisional in nature and will be subject to challenge. All the candidates who appeared in CTET Examination held on 07 &08 February2026are informed that the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheet of the candidates & Answer Keys are uploaded on the website https://ctet.nic.in/ from 12 /03 /2026 to 15 /03 /2026(upto 11:59 PM). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CTET Answer Key.

