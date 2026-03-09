Home

CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Provisional key at ctet.nic.in(soon); direct link, result, passing marks

CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates

CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE CTET Answer Key for the February 2026 session anytime soon. The CBSE CTET Answer Key release date has not been announced. Candidates can download the CBSE CTET Answer Key for Papers 1 and 2 at ctet.nic.in.

A registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code to access the CTET Answer Key. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026, in 140 cities all over the country. The exam was held for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Meanwhile, the CTET examination was not conducted on February 7 at two centres in Bihar’s Vaishali. Hence, the board has now decided to conduct the CTET Paper- II examination on March 1. The revised admit card for the candidates who were allotted these centres will be available shortly. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE CTET Answer Key.

