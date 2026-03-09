  • Home
  • Education
  • CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Provisional key at ctet.nic.in(soon); direct link, result, passing marks
live

CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Provisional key at ctet.nic.in(soon); direct link, result, passing marks

A registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code to access the CTET Answer Key.

Published date india.com Published: March 9, 2026 7:05 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Provisional key at ctet.nic.in(soon); direct link, result, passing marks
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates

CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE CTET Answer Key for the February 2026 session anytime soon. The CBSE CTET Answer Key release date has not been announced. Candidates can download the CBSE CTET Answer Key for Papers 1 and 2 at ctet.nic.in.

A registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code to access the CTET Answer Key. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026, in 140 cities all over the country. The exam was held for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Meanwhile, the CTET examination was not conducted on February 7 at two centres in Bihar’s Vaishali. Hence, the board has now decided to conduct the CTET Paper- II examination on March 1. The revised admit card for the candidates who were allotted these centres will be available shortly. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE CTET Answer Key.

Live Updates

  • Mar 9, 2026 7:06 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET result

    There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained

  • Mar 9, 2026 7:06 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET passing marks

    As per NCTE Notification No.76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.02.2011: A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

    (a) School managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST, OBC, differently abled persons, etc., in accordance with their extant reservation policy.

    (b) Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

  • Mar 9, 2026 7:06 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: Can candidates raise objections against CBSE CTET Provisional key?

    The published CTET answer key will be provisional in nature.

  • Mar 9, 2026 7:05 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Provisional key Challenge window

    The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer(s) with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they are not satisfied with any of the answer(s).

    Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered. The Board’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.