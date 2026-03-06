Home

CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Provisional key, OMR, response sheet at ctet.nic.in(expected soon); direct link, result date, passing marks

live

CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Candidates can download the CBSE CTET Answer Key for Papers 1 and 2 at ctet.nic.in.

CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE CTET Answer Key for the February 2026 session anytime soon. The CBSE CTET Answer Key release date has not been announced. Candidates can download the CBSE CTET Answer Key for Papers 1 and 2 at ctet.nic.in.

The published CTET answer key will be provisional in nature. All those students who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can raise objections, if any, against the CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key. To access the CBSE CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code. Stay tuned to this CBSE CTET Answer Key LIVE Blog to acces download link.

