CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Provisional key, OMR sheet at ctet.nic.in(soon); download link, result date

The CBSE CTET Answer Key can only be accessed at https://ctet.nic.in/.

CTET Answer Key Feb 2026 LIVE Updates: The CBSE CTET Answer Key for the February 2026 session is expected to be published soon on the website. The CBSE CTET Answer Key can only be downloaded at ctet.nic.in. The published CTET answer key will be provisional in nature and will be subject to challenge. To access the CBSE CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code.

The CBSE CTET Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer(s) with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they are not satisfied with any of the answer(s). Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered. Candidates can access the CBSE CTET Result, once declared, at ctet.nic.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on CBSE CTET Result.

