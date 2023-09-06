Home

CTET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: CBSE CTET Paper 1, 2 Provisional Key at ctet.nic.in Soon; Direct Link

CTET Answer Key 2023: Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CTET Answer Key, CTET Result, CTET official website, and other details.

CTET July Session Exam 2023 Concludes Today; What's Next?

CTET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the provisional answer key for paper 1 and paper 2 of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) soon on its official website. As soon as the CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 is released, candidates can download the CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website – ctet.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was conducted in Computer Based (Online) Mode on August 20, 2023, are informed that the answer keys will only be uploaded on the website https://ctet.nic.in. The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key(s)may submit their challenge.

If going by the various news reports, CBSE CTET Results will be announced by the end of September 2023. Nearly, 29,03,903 candidates appeared for the CTET examination. CTET is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CTET exam is intended to assess the eligibility of candidates who aspire to become teachers for classes I to VIII in various central government schools and other schools. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CTET Answer Key, CTET Result, CTET official website, and other details.

Follow LIVE Updates on CTET Answer Key 2023

