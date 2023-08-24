Home

CTET Answer Key at ctet.nic.in Soon: Check Step by Step Guide to Raise Objections Against TET Provisional Key

CTET Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE), New Delhi will release the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) soon. The CBSE CTET Provisional Answe

CTET Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE), New Delhi will release the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) soon. The CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 will be released on — https://ctet.nic.in/; candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against it. Along with the answer key, the Board will also publish the CTET Question Paper and recorded response sheet. Going by the reports, CTET Answer Key will be released after a week of examination.

“The CTET will display the link of Question Paper attempted by the candidates on the application login on CTET website: https://ctet.nic.in/ after a week of conduct of examination,” reads the official notification. This year, the Board conducted the 17th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test – Online) on, August 20, 2023, at various examinations centres.

