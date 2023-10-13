Home

CTET August 2023: CBSE to Provide OMR, Calculation Sheet; Submit Application by Nov 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has decided to provide a calculation sheet with a copy of the OMR sheet to the candidates who have appeared in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) August 2023 on their request along with the prescribed fee.

CTET August 2023 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has decided to provide a calculation sheet with a copy of the OMR sheet to the candidates who have appeared in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) August 2023 on their request along with the prescribed fee. The candidates, who intend to obtain their calculation sheet with a copy of the OMR Sheet, may apply for the same along with the requisite fee of Rs.500/- on or before November 10, 2023. Those who have already applied under the RTI Act, 2005, or otherwise may apply afresh for the same along with a required fee of Rs. 500 before the stipulated date.

The candidates should mention their Roll No., Name, and address correctly in their application. The Roll Number and name should also be mentioned on the backside of the Bank Draft. The application addressed to the Director CTET with a bank draft should be sent by speed post or by hand at CTET Unit, CBSE, P.S. 1-2, I.P. Extension, Patparganj, Delhi-110092.

The prescribed fee may be remitted to this office through Bank Draft in favour of Secretary, CBSE payable at Delhi/New Delhi issued by any scheduled bank. The decision of the Competent Authority of the Board shall be final and binding on the candidates. The Calculation Sheet with a copy of the OMR Sheet will be provided to the candidate by speed post only. However, no request will be entertained which will be received after 10-11-2023 in this office under any circumstances.

CBSE CTET Calculation Sheet, Copy of OMR Sheet NOTICE PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the 17th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test – Online) on August 20, 2023, at various examinations centres. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

