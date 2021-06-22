New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday extended the validity of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET. Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has informed that a CTET certificate would now be valid for a lifetime. Earlier, the certificate was valid for 7 years, according to the issue released by the board. Also Read - CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Assessment Scheme Highlights: SC Approves Assessment Scheme; Says, 'There's No Reason to Interfere as it's Fair and Reasonable'

"The Validity Period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate Government, would remain valid for life," as per the new rules.

According to the reports, the decision has been made in conformation of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notice.

NCTE vide letter No. NCTE-Reg1011/78/2020-US(Regulation)-HQ/99954-99992 dated 09.06.2021 had notified all about its decision to extend the validity period to a lifetime. The clause of the rules was accordingly updated.

As per the circular released, “the instructions at serial no. 1 printed on CTET Marks Statement and CTET Eligibility Certificate which is “The validity period of CTET certificate for appointment for all categories will be seven years from the date of issue of marks statement or the validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for all categories will be seven years from the date of issue.” are substituted by “The Validity Period of TET qualifying certificate for an appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate Government, would remain valid for life.”

With the changes thus affected, CBSE would not issue any revised Marks Statement for the previous CTET examinations.

About CTET:

CTET, the teacher eligibility test, is a mandatory requirement for all who wish to apply for teaching positions in central government schools for classes 1 to 8. The examination, usually conducted in July and December has been postponed.