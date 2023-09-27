Home

Education

CTET December 2023 Registration Date: Check Tentative Schedule, Paper Pattern, Exam Fee, Eligibility

CTET December 2023 Registration Date: Check Tentative Schedule, Paper Pattern, Exam Fee, Eligibility

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the application form for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) December session soon.

CTET Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Check Qualifying Marks, Answer Key Release Date, Score Validity at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET December 2023 Registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the application form for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) December session soon. As per the customary pattern observed in the past, the application forms for the December session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are typically published in the month of October. Eligible candidates can fill up the CTET Dec Application form 2023 by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Trending Now

CTET December 2023 Registration Date: Check CBSE CTET Tentative Schedule

CTET December 2023 Registration Date: October(tentative)

October(tentative) CTET Exam Date: to be announced soon

CTET December 2023 Registration Date: CBSE CTET Exam Pattern

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carries one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers of CTET.

You may like to read

Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Note: A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II)

CTET December 2023 Application Form Release Date: CBSE CTET Exam Fee

NAME OF THE CATEGORY Only Paper – I or II Both Paper – I &II General/OBC (NCL) Rs.1000/- Rs.1200/- SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs.500/- Rs.600/

CTET December 2023 Exam Date: CBSE CTET Eligibility

The minimum qualifications for appearing in the CTET are as notified by NCTE. The candidates are advised to visit the website of NCTE https://ncte.gov.in to ascertain their eligibility. The minimum qualifications for the teaching staff should be in accordance with the following:

National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for Personstoberecruited as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, UpperPrimary, Secondary, Senior Secondary or Intermediate Schools or Colleges) Regulations as amended and notified from time to time Minimum qualifications laid down in the Recruitment Rules for the teachers by the Appropriate Government where the school is situated or the Recruitment Rules for the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The candidate should satisfy his/her eligibility before applying and shall be personally responsible in case he/she is not eligible to apply as per the given eligibility criteria. It is to be noted that if a candidate has been allowed to appear in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test it does not imply that the candidate’s eligibility has been verified. It does not vest any right with the candidate for appointment. The eligibility shall be finally verified, by the concernedrecruiting agency / appointing authority. Note: As notified by NCTE, relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks in the minimum Educational Qualification for eligibility shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories, such as SC/ST/ OBC/Differently-abled.

CTET Dec 2023 Registration: How to Fill Application Form Online?

A candidate can apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test online by logging on CTETofficial website only.

Visit the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test ( CTET ) at ctet.nic.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Apply for CTET Dec 2023.”

Enter the registration details such as personal details, permanent address, and others.

Fill up the CTET 2023 Application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee. Submit the application form. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct Link: CTET December 2023 Application Form(to be active soon)

Direct Link: CTET December 2023 Brochure(to be active soon)

NOTE: CBSE has not released the CTET December Application and exam date. To find the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding CBSE CTET registration dates for upcoming sessions, we recommend you to check out this space — https://www.india.com/education/ — and visit the official CTET website (ctet.nic.in).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES