CTET December 2023 Registration FAQs: Check Tentative Schedule, Application, Exam Date, Syllabus, Pattern

To fill up the CTET application form, one can visit the official website - https://ctet.nic.in/. Check CTET December 2023 registration tentative schedule, application, exam date, syllabus, and pattern.

CTET December 2023 Registration: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is one of the important competitive examinations in India for individuals aspiring to become teachers in government schools, private schools, and educational institutions. Usually, CTET is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). At present, the CBSE CTET Registration date and time have not been announced by the exam conducting body. However, according to the media reports, it is anticipated that the CTET application will be made available in October 2023. Here’s some key information about the CTET exam:

CTET December 2023 Registration FAQs: Check CBSE CTET Application Form Date And Time

Has CBSE Announced the CTET December Application form date and time?

No. CBSE has not announced the CTET December Application form date and time. However, as per reports, the CTET registration portal for the December session is expected to open this month.

What is the official website where one can register for the CTET examination?

To fill up the CTET application form, one can visit the official website – https://ctet.nic.in/.

What are the steps one needs to follow to complete the CTET application form?

To complete the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) application form, an inspiring candidates need to follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official CTET website – https://ctet.nic.in/ – which will be specified in the official notification or on the CTET information bulletin for that particular year.

Go to the official CTET website – https://ctet.nic.in/ – which will be specified in the official notification or on the for that particular year. First-Time Registration : Look for the “CTET Registration” or a similar option on the website. Click on it to start the registration process. Provide your personal information such as your name, date of birth, contact details, and other required information.

: Look for the “CTET Registration” or a similar option on the website. Click on it to start the registration process. Provide your personal information such as your name, date of birth, contact details, and other required information. Login: After registration is done, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

After registration is done, log in again using the system-generated ID and password. Fill Educational Details: Enter your educational qualifications and other relevant information, including your academic records. Choose the examination center(s) where you wish to take the CTET examination.

Enter your educational qualifications and other relevant information, including your academic records. Choose the examination center(s) where you wish to take the CTET examination. Upload Documents: You may be required to upload scanned copies of your passport-sized photograph and signature as per the specified guidelines. Make sure the images meet the prescribed format and size requirements.

You may be required to upload scanned copies of your passport-sized photograph and signature as per the specified guidelines. Make sure the images meet the prescribed format and size requirements. Payment of Exam Fee : Pay the CTET examination fee as specified in the notification. The fee amount may vary for different categories (General, SC/ST, OBC, etc.). Carefully review all the information you’ve entered before submitting the application. Make sure everything is accurate.

: Pay the CTET examination fee as specified in the notification. The fee amount may vary for different categories (General, SC/ST, OBC, etc.). Carefully review all the information you’ve entered before submitting the application. Make sure everything is accurate. Print CBSE CTET Confirmation Page: After successful submission, you should receive a confirmation of your registration. It’s advisable to print the confirmation page for your records.

Has CBSE Announced the CTET December Exam date and time?

No. CBSE has not announced the CTET December Exam date and time. But the competitive examination is expected to be held in December. Meanwhile, the authority has yet to make any official announcement.

What does the CTET syllabus include?

The questions in the test for Paper I will be based on the topics prescribed in the syllabus of the NCERT for classes I – V but their difficulty standard as well as linkages, could be upto the secondary stage.

Paper I (for classes 1 to V) Primary Stage

Child Development and Pedagogy: Child Development (Primary School Child)

Concept of development and its relationship with learning

Principles of the development of children

Influence of Heredity & Environment

Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)

Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives

Concepts of child-centered and progressive education

Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence

Multi-Dimensional Intelligence

Language & Thought

Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice• Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.

Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice

Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs

Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived

Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, „impairment‟ etc.

Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners

Learning and Pedagogy

How children think and learn; how and why children “fail‟ to achieve success in school performance.

Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.

Child as a problem solver and a “scientific investigator‟

Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s “errors” as significant steps in the learning process.

Cognition & Emotions

Motivation and learning

Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental

To know more, check the CBSE CTET July session information bulletin. CHECK HERE

Could you please provide information about the CTET exam pattern?

CTET Paper Pattern: CTET consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For candidates who intend to teach classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2: For candidates who intend to teach classes 6 to 8.

Both papers contain multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and are conducted in separate sessions.

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carries one mark and there will be no negative marking.

NOTE: To find the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding CBSE CTET registration dates for upcoming sessions, we recommend you to check out this space — https://www.india.com/education/ — and visit the official CTET website (ctet.nic.in).

