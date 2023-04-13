Home

CTET December Marksheet, Qualifying Certificate 2022 to Release Soon on Digilocker; Know How To Download

CTET December Marksheet, Qualifying Certificate 2022: The mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded on DigiLocker shortly.

CTET Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination. Candidates who have appeared for the 16th edition of the CTET examination can download the CBSE CTET Result 2022 by visiting the official website at . The CTET December session examination was held between December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023.

CTET Marksheet and Qualifying Certificate on Digilocker

The mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded on DigiLocker shortly. The candidates can download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December–2022.

In simple words, candidates also download the CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark sheets and eligibility certificates for successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The details of the CTET Examination December 2022 are as under:

Name of the Subjects Registered Candidates Appeared Candidates Qualified Candidates Paper-1 17,04,282 14,22,959 5,79,844 Paper-II 15,39,464 12,76,071 3,76,025

How to Download CBSE CTET Marksheet 2022 Through Digilocker App? Either visit or open the DigiLocker app in your device.

or open the DigiLocker app in your device. Login using your mobile number.

Check the CBSE CTET certificate under the Central recruitment tab

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Access your CTET mark sheet and certificate

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

