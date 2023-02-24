Home

Education

CTET December Result 2022 Expected Soon; Tentative Dates, How to Check Scores at ctet.nic.in

CTET December Result 2022 Expected Soon; Tentative Dates, How to Check Scores at ctet.nic.in

CTET December Result 2022: Once released, candidates can download the CTET December Result 2022 by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.

CTET Answer Key 2022: The objection window has been opened on February 14 and will remain opened till February 17, 2023.

CBSE CTET Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the final answer key and the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination. Once released, candidates can download the CTET December Result 2022 by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET Result 2022- Know Release Date And Time

As per the Information Bulletin, the CTET Result 2022 will tentatively be published by the end of February. However, CBSE has not released any time and time for the declaration of the result and scorecard.

You may like to read

CBSE CTET Scorecard 2022 – Check Required Login Credentials

In order to access the CTET scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/ her registration number and password.

CBSE CTET Result 2022 – List of Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The CTET 2022 result will include the name of the exam, roll number, mother’s name, father’s name, category, paper for which the test was taken, marks scores in each section, and total marks.

How to Download CTET December 2022 Result?

Visit the official website – ctet.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Download CTET Result 2022 ” available on the home page.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials and submit.

Your CBSE CTET Result 2022 will bedisplayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE CTET 2023 Qualifying Marks

Name of the Category Total Marks Qualifying Percentage Qualifying Marks General 150 60% 90 Reserved (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) 150 55% 82.5

The Board conducted the CTET December session examination between December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.