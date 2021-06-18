CTET exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce a notification regarding the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by June 20 soon. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website of the board at ctet.nic.in for the latest updates on CTET exam 2021. Meanwhile, there are speculations that the exam is most likely to get postponed amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - CBSE, ICSE 12th Result 2021: 30:30:40 Formula For CBSE Class 12 Exam; Hearing on State Boards Plea on June 21 | SC Hearing Highlights

Candidates must know if the notification is released, then the application process will begin in July. Last year, the CTET exam was slated to be held on July 4, but got postponed due to the nationwide lockdown. The exam was later conducted in 135 cities on January 31, 2021.

Candidates who have finished their post-graduation from any recognized university can apply for the CTET. Candidates appearing for the final year exams of the PG degree course would also be eligible to apply for CTET.

Those who qualify for the CTET exam can apply for the post of teachers in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, or any other Central School by applying to their respective recruitment drive.

CTET 2021: Check steps to apply for registration

1. Visit the official website – ctet.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Apply Link’

3. Fill in your credentials

4. Pay for your form fee and click on ‘Final Submit’

5. Keep a receipt of the form with you for future reference

The CBSE conducts the Central Teaching Eligibility Test in two shifts, CTET Paper I and Paper-II. While CTET Paper 1 is for candidates who want to become primary teachers (of Classes I-V), CTET Paper 2 is conducted for Classes VI-VII teachers.