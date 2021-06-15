CTET July 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release a notification regarding Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) soon at ctet.nic.in. However, speculations are rife that the exam may get deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, the form-filling process starts in June for the CTET exam to be held in the month of July. But this year, owing to the COVID situation, the process is yet to begin. Also Read - Cancel State Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On June 17 | Deets Inside

In 2020, the CTET exam was supposed to be held on July 4, however, due to the nationwide lockdown, the exam was postponed. Later it was conducted in 135 cities on January 31, 2021. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results: Board Likely To Be Announce Class 12 Results Before THIS Date | Check Important Details

For CTET Paper I and Paper-II, the CBSE conducts the Central Teaching Eligibility Test in two shifts. While CTET Paper 1 is for candidates who want to become primary teacher (of Classes I-V), CTET Paper 2 is conducted for Classes VI-VII teachers. Also Read - PSEB Class 12 Practical Exams: Punjab Board To Conduct Exams From This Date in Online Mode

Those who qualify the CTET exam can apply for the post of teachers in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya or any other Central School by applying to their respective recruitment drive.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams Cancelled

The board has announced the cancellation of class 10, 12 exams in the wake of COVID-19. The matriculation and intermediate exams which are usually conducted in February-March every year were scheduled to be held from May 4.

Last year as well, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results were announced based on an alternative assessment scheme.