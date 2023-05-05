Home

CTET July 2023 Registration Ending Soon; Know How to Apply at ctet.nic.in

All those candidates who have not filled up the CTET Application form 2023 can do by visiting the official website of the Board at https://ctet.nic.in/.

CTET July 2023 Registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will close the registration process for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on May 25, 2023. All those candidates who have not filled up the CTET Application form 2023 can do by visiting the official website of the Board at https://ctet.nic.in/. The candidates must note that the examination city of their choice will be allotted on a first come first served basis only as per availability of capacity in the city of examination.

The candidates, who complete the online application process and pay the fee on a first come first served basis, will be allotted the examination city of their choice as per availability in that particular city. This time, the CTET examination will be held from July 2023 to August 2023 (details of the examination centre with the exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate) One can check the important dates, and the official website here.

CTET July 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Duration of On-line Application: 27-04-2023 to 26-05-2023

Last date for submission of on-line Application: 26-05-2023 (Before 11:59 PM)

Last date for submission of fee: 26-05-2023 (Before 11:59PM)

Dates of Examination July, 2023 to August, 2023 on CBT Mode

How to Fill CTET Application Form?

Visit the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at https://ctet.nic.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Apply for CTET July 2023.”

Click on New Registration. Enter the details such as the candidate’s name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, Gender, and other details.

Fill up the application form. Submit it and take a printout of it for future reference.

