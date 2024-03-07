Home

CTET July 2024 Notification Released at ctet.nic.in; Check Application Form, Eligibility Criteria

CTET July 2024 Notification Released at ctet.nic.in; Check Application Form, Eligibility Criteria

CTET July 2024 Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the 19th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 7, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country. CBSE has started the CTET registration process; candidates can fill up the CTET application form at https://ctet.nic.in/. The last date for submission of the online application form is April 02, 2024. Every candidate needs to pay some amount of application fee. While speaking of CTET, let’s inform you that General/OBC(NCL) needs to pay Rs Rs.1000(Only Paper- I or II). If a candidate opts for both papers, he/she has to pay Rs.1200.

CTET July 2024 Registration: Check CBSE CTET Eligibility Criteria

The minimum qualifications for appearing in the CTET are as notified by NCTE. The candidates are advised to visit the website of NCTE https://ncte.gov.into ascertain their eligibility. The minimum qualifications for the teaching staff should be in accordance with the following:

National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for Personstoberecruited as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, UpperPrimary, Secondary, Senior Secondary or Intermediate Schools or Colleges) Regulations as amended and notified from time to time.

Minimum qualifications laid down in the Recruitment Rules for the teachers by the AppropriateGovernment where the school is situated or the Recruitment Rules for the teachers of KendriyaVidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The candidate should satisfy his/her eligibility before applying and shall be personally responsible in case he/she is not eligible to apply as per the given eligibility criteria. It is to be noted that if a candidate has been allowed to appear in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test it does not imply that the candidate’s eligibility has been verified. It does not vest any right with the candidate for appointment. The eligibility shall be finally verified, by the concerned recruiting agency/appointing authority.

Note: As notified by NCTE, relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks in the minimum Educational Qualification for eligibility shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories, such as SC/ST/ OBC/Differently-abled.

