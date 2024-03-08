Home

CTET July 2024 Registration Begins at ctet.nic.in; Check Paper Pattern, Syllabus

CTET July 2024 Registration portal is now for candidates; candidates can fill the CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test applications at ctet.nic.in.

CTET July 2024 Registration portal is now for candidates; candidates who wish to become a teacher can apply for this competitive examination. Conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE), the last date for submission of CTET application is April 02, 2024. While registering for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, a student must upload the photograph and signature within the given limit.

According to CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws, prescribing the minimum qualifications for teachers to teach various subjects in Classes I to VIII in the schools Affiliated to CBSE stands amended to that extent and it shall be mandatory that the teachers appointed hereinafter i.e. 6th March, 2012 to teach classes I to VIII in the Schools affiliated to the CBSE shall qualify/pass the Central TeacherEligibility Test or Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by the appropriate Central/ StateGovernment in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for this purpose. Now, let’s talk about the CTET exam pattern.

If you are appearing for the first time, then you must know how CTET is conducted. For the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, there will be two papers. If you want to be a teacher for classes I to V, then you must appear only in Paper I. But if you intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII, then you must appear for Paper II. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

The questions in the test for Paper I will be based on the topics prescribed in syllabus of the NCERT for classes I – V but their difficulty standard as well as linkages, could be upto the secondary stage. The questions in the test for Paper II will be based on the topics prescribed in syllabus of the NCERT for classes VI-VIII but their difficulty standard as well as linkages, could be upto the senior Secondary stage. The Main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English).

Child Development and Pedagogy 30 Questions

Paper I (for classes 1 to V) Primary Stage 15 Questions

Child Development and Pedagogy 30 Questions a) Child Development(Primary School Child) 15 Questions• Concept of development and its relationship with learning

Principles of the development of children

Influence of Heredity& Environment • Socialization processes: Social world & children(Teacher, Parents, Peers)

Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives

Concepts of child-centered and progressive education

Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence

Multi-Dimensional Intelligence

Language & Thought

Gender as a social construct; gender roles,gender -bias and educational practice.

Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.

Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice

Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement.

b) Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs 5 Questions

Addressing learners from diverse back grounds including disadvantaged and deprived

Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, “impairment” etc.

Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially baled Learners

c) Learning and Pedagogy 10 Questions

How children think and learn; how and why children “fail” to achieve success in school performance.

Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as asocial activity; social context of learning.

Child as a problem solver and a“ scientific investigator”

Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s “errors” as significant steps in the learning process.

Cognition & Emotions

Motivation and learning

Factors contributing to learning-personal& environmental

II Mathematics 30 Questions

a) Content 15 Questions

Geometry

Shapes & Spatial Understanding

Solids around Us

Numbers

Addition and Subtraction

Multiplication

Division

Measurement

Weight

Time

Volume

Data Handling

Patterns

Money

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 19th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 7. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country. The detailed information Bulletin containing details of the examination,syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates are available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in/.

