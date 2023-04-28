Home

Education

CTET July Registration 2023: Check Eligibility, Exam Schedule, Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

CTET July Registration 2023: Check Eligibility, Exam Schedule, Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

CTET July Registration 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the competitive examination between July 2023 to August 2023 in computer-based mode.

CTET 2023 Application Form Out ctet.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Fee, Brochure Here(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

CTET July 2023 Registration: The registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has begun on April 27, 2023, and is underway at ctet.nic.in. Interested candidates can fill up the CTET Application form till May 26. This time, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the competitive examination between July 2023 to August 2023 in computer-based mode.

There will be two papers of CTET. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II). Before filling up the application form, a candidate must know about CTET eligibility criteria including age limit, upper age limit relaxation, and educational qualifications.

You may like to read

CTET July 2023 Registration – Overview

Name of the examination CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) Exam Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website https://ctet.nic.in/ Exam Level National Mode of Exam Computer Based Test(CBT) Medium of Exam English and Hindi Selection Process Paper 1 (classes 1 to 5) Paper 2 (classes 6 to 8)

CTET July 2023 Registration: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The minimum qualifications for appearing in the CTET are as notified by NCTE. The candidates are advised to visit the website of NCTE https://ncte.gov.in to ascertain their eligibility. The minimum qualifications for the teaching staff should be in accordance with the following:

National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for Personstoberecruited as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, UpperPrimary, Secondary, Senior Secondary or Intermediate Schools or Colleges) Regulations as amended and notified from time to time.

Minimum qualifications laid down in the Recruitment Rules for the teachers by the Appropriate Government where the school is situated or the Recruitment Rules for the teachers of KendriyaVidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. For more details, check here.

Direct Link: CTETJuly 2023 Application Form

Direct Link: CTETJuly 2023 Brochure

CTET July 2023 Registration: Exam Date

Dates of

Examination Shift Timing Duration JULY, 2023

TO

AUGUST, 2023 SHIFT- I 09:30 AM TO 12:00 NOON – Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode only 2:30 hours JULY, 2023

TO

AUGUST, 2023 SHIFT- II 02:30 PM TO 05:00 PM – Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode only 2:30 hours

CTET July 2023 Registration: Marking Scheme

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

CTET 2023 Application Fee

Category Only Paper – I or II Both Paper – I &II General/OBC 1,000 1,200 SC/ST/PWDB 500 600

CTET July 2023 Registration: Language of the Question Paper

The main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English)

CTET July 2023 Registration: Validity Period Of CTET Certificate

The Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life timefor all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring aCTETCertificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.