CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday released the Provisional Answer Key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam on the official website of CBSE CTET —ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the CTET exam can download the Provisional Answer Key from the official website, ctet.nic.in.Also Read - MCC NEET UG 2021 Provisional Allotment Result Released on mcc.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

According to the CTET’s latest notification, the CTET December 2021 exam was conducted from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have listed down the steps to download the CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021. Follow the steps given below. Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 138 Posts at mpsc.gov.in | Details Inside

CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2021: How to Download Also Read - Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended For 4161 Vacancies; Apply Online at educationrecruitmentboard.com

Visit the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test , ctet.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘ Click here for Display/challenge of answer key CTET Dec-2021 available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Now enter roll number and date of birth to log in.

A PDF will open.

The PDF will have the CTET answer keys.

Save, Download, and take a printout of the CTET Provisional Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the CTET Answer Key 2021.

Here’s Direct Link to Download CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2021

Note, candidates can also raise their objections, if any, against the CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2021. Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam is conducted by CBSE. Each question carried an equal 1 mark in Paper-1 and Paper-2. CTET exam consists of 150 questions. Those 150 questions were asked in 150 minutes to complete the test (Paper-1 and Paper-2 Each). There was no negative marking for the wrong answer/response. The validity of CTET has been extended for a lifetime period.