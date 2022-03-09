CTET 2021 Result: Attention Candidates! The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) today, March 9, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their CTET 2021 result from the official website, ctet.nic.in. The candidates can check their score with their roll number which is mentioned on admit card.Also Read - FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Food Analyst Posts Ends Tomorrow, Apply Now at fssai.gov.in

The candidates must note that the CTET December 2021 session was conducted from December 16 to January 21, 2022, in a Computer Based Test or CBT mode. The exam was conducted in 20 languages across various cities in India.

According to the data shared by the Board, a total of 18,92,276 candidates have registered for the CTET Paper I exam, out of which 14,95,511 appeared for the exam and only 4,45,467 candidates have qualified. Meanwhile, a total of 16,62,886 candidates have registered for CTET Paper-II, out of which 12,78,165 appeared for the exam but only 2,20,069 have qualified.

CTET Exam Result 2021: How to download after it is released?

Visit the official website for CTET — ctet.nic.in.

Candidates then have to click on the CTET result 2021 December Results link available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter your CTET roll number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin to log in.

Your CTET 2021 result will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Candidates must download and save the result as a pdf file for future reference.

The CBSE in a statement said, “The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021.”

The Board has released the Provisional Answer Key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam on February 1, 2022. Candidates were given an option to raise objections till February 4, 2022.