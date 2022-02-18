CTET Result 2021 Latest News Today: As the result declaration for CTET 2021 is getting delayed, the anxious students took to Twitter and urged the CBSE to issue a notification regarding result declaration. The students said at least the notification will give them an idea as to when the CTET Result 2021 will be declared.Also Read - CTET Result 2021 Expected Today at ctet.nic.in. Check Cut-off, Direct Link And Steps to Check Scores Here

The students were expecting CTET Result 2021 by February 15, 2022 as per the tentative exam schedule. However, with the delay in the declaration of CTET result 2021, candidates have expressed their concerns on various social media platforms. Also Read - CTET Result 2021 Likely to be Declared by Feb 15: Here’s How to Check Score on ctet.nic.in

Some candidates on Twitter urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the CTET result as soon as possible, and other students expressed their anguish at the delay in the process. Also Read - CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2021 Out on ctet.nic.in, Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

One of the candidates said, “Please declare the result. Otherwise just give one notification when you going to declare it” and another tweeted, “Where is CTET result?”

Here’s what students said on Twitter:

When will the ctet result come? have any information please provide.will it be come today?? #CTET #ctetresult @cbseindia29 #ctetresult — Nikita Sharma (@nikkisharma72) February 15, 2022

Please announce CTET result as soon as possible! Kindly don't play with our emotions 🥺🙏 @cbseindia29 #ctetresult — 54 Alex Greene James (@alexgreene_15) February 16, 2022

Several candidates are looking for #CTETResult but there's no update yet on the official website.#CTETResult2021 was supposed to be declared on 15 Feb as per tentative schedule pic.twitter.com/MPOXFHAUV7 — Abhilasha Kishore (@iAbhilashaKish) February 17, 2022

The students must be knowing that the CTET exam was conducted online in the computer-based test (CBT) mode from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022.

As per latest reports, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2021 Results were expected to be released on February 18 by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Candidates who clear the CTET 2021 Exam will be eligible to teach in schools across the country. The board had earlier made it clear that the CTET certificate is now valid for a lifetime, as compared to 7 years before.

Over 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the CTET December 2021 exam and are waiting anxiously for their results.

How to Download CTET 2021 Certificate