New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 on Tuesday. Once declared, candidates can check their results online using their registration ID and password or date of birth at ctet.nic.in. Students must note that the results would not be released on any other third-party website. CBSE had conducted the CTET examination from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022.

In its official notification, the board had stated that the result would be announced by February 15. Usually, the board releases the CTET Result either by 11 am or by 4 pm. Those who clear the CTET 2021 will be eligible to teach in primary and secondary schools across India. General category candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks, while SC, ST and OBC category students are required to obtain 55%.

CTET Results 2021: Here’s how to check score