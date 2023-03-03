Home

CTET Result 2022 Declared at ctet.nic.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Scores Here

CTET Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination today, March 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the 16th edition of the CTET examination can check and download the CBSE CTET Result 2022 by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE conducted the CTET December session examination between December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. “The result of 16th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education in online (CBT) mode during 28th December, 2022 to 7th February, 2023 has been declared and available at CTET website i.e. https://ctet.nic.in and CBSE website i.e. https://cbse.nic.in, ” reads the CBSE CTET notification.

Access CTET Certificate From Digilocker

One can also download the CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark sheets and eligibility certificates for successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security.

Download CTET Result 2022 Direct Link

CTET December 2022 Exam: How to Download CBSE CTET Result 2022?

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in .

. Click on the link that reads, “CTET DEC22 RESULT ” available on the home page.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and click on the submit option.

Your CBSE CTET Result 2022 will bedisplayed on the screen.

will bedisplayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE CTET Answer Key – Know the Release Date And Time

The Board has already released the objection window link. Eligible candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the CTET 2022 provisional answer key, from February 14 to 17, 2023. For each question challenge, a registered candidate needs to pay Rs 1000.

CTET 2023 Qualifying Marks

Name of the Category Total Marks Qualifying Percentage Qualifying Marks General 150 60% 90 Reserved (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) 150 55% 82.5

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).