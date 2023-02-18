Home

Education

CTET Result 2022 Expected by February End; Check Passing Marks, Previous Year Cut-Off Here

CTET Result 2022 Expected by February End; Check Passing Marks, Previous Year Cut-Off Here

CTET Result 2022: CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.

Once the registration starts, eligible candidates will be able to fill up the CTET 2022 Application form.

CTET Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the result along with the final answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination anytime soon. According to the Information Bulletin CTET December 2022, the CBSE CTET Result 2022 will tentatively be published by the end of February. All those candidates who have appeared for the 16th edition of the CTET examination can download the result by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE conducted the CTET December session examination between December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. As per reports, CTET result will be prepared after adopting normalisation procedure if there is any variation in the difficulty level of different sets of question papers. In order to get qualified for the competitive examination, it is important to secure marks more than or equal to the cut-off marks of CTET.

You may like to read

CTET December Result 2022 – Overview

Name of the examination Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Conducting Authority Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CTET Official Website ctet.nic.in Mode of result Online Credential required to download CTET result 2023 Roll number, captcha code CBSE CTET Answer Key The Board has already released the objection window link. Eligible candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the CTET 2022 provisional answer key, from February 14 to 17, 2023. For each question challenge, a registered candidate needs to pay Rs 1000. CBSE CTET Exam: Check List of Factors Determining CTET Cut Off 2023 Number of candidates who have appeared for the examination. Minimum qualifying score Number of candidates who have registered for the examination. CTET Previous year’s cut-off CTET Answer Key 2022: How to Download CBSE CTET Result? Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in .

. Click on the link that reads, “Download CTET Result 2022 ” available on the home page.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials and submit.

Your CBSE CTET Result 2022 will bedisplayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference. List of Details Mentioned on CTET Result Name of the exam

Roll number

Mother’s name

Father’s name

Category

Paper for which the test was taken

Marks scores in each section

Total marks score

CTET 2023 Qualifying Marks

Name of the Category Total Marks Qualifying Percentage Qualifying Marks General 150 60% 90 Reserved (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) 150 55% 82.5 CTET Previous Year’s Cut off: Check CTET 2021 Cut off January Session Name of the Category CTET Cut off Jan 2021 OBC 85 SC 80 General 87 ST 80 CBSE CTET CERTIFICATE AND MARKSHEET ON DIGILOCKER

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.