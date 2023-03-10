Home

FAKE Circular on CTET 2022 Goes Viral, CBSE Issues Statement | Details Inside

CTET December Result 2022 Fake Circular: Candidates who have appeared for the 16th edition of the CTET examination can download the CBSE CTET Result 2022 by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.

CTET December Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday debunked a social media notice about irregularities in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022 cycle examination. The Board also clarified that the result had already been declared on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the 16th edition of the CTET examination can download the CBSE CTET Result 2022 by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.

It is to be noted that CTET December cycle Result 2022 was declared on March 3, 2023. “The result of 16th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education in online (CBT) mode during 28th December, 2022 to 7th February, 2023 has been declared and available at CTET website i.e. https://ctet.nic.in and CBSE website i.e. https://cbse.nic.in, ” reads the CBSE CTET notification. The CTET December session examination was held between December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023.

Check CTET 2022 Fake Notice Claims

The fake date notice, dated March 9, 2023 claims that there has been confirmation of rigging in the CTET examination. Taking to Twitter CBSE wrote, “Public may please note that CTET result has already been declared by the board on 3.3.23.”

@cbseindia29 Public may please note that CTET result has already been declared by the board on 3.3.23 pic.twitter.com/Us52srSHWt — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 10, 2023

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022

The Board released the CTET provisional answer key on February 14. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the CTET 2022 provisional answer key, from February 14 to 17, 2023. For each question challenge, a registered candidate needs to pay Rs 1000. This time, nearly 5,79,844 candidates have qualified for CTET paper 1, and 3,76,025 qualified for paper 2.

There were two papers of CTET. Paper I was held for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Meanwhile, Paper II was conducted for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II). For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

