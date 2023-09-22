Home

CTET Result 2023 Big Update: CBSE CTET Results Likely To Be Announced By THIS Date | Step to Check Scores Here

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. ctet.nic.in.

Image for representational purposes

CTET Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CTET Result 2023 soon. According to the reports, the CBSE CTET results are expected to be out by September end. The candidates must note that the Board has not revealed the date and time for the declaration of the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. ctet.nic.in. Ahead of the results, the final key will be issued.

The candidates must also note that CBSE will share CTET marks sheets with candidates via DigiLocker. Login credentials will be sent to registered numbers.

CTET 2023 results: Know how to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check their scores:

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CBSE CTET Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CBSE CTET 2023: Here are some of the details

The exam was held on August 20

Over 29 lakh candidates registered for the examination.

The attendance in the exam was around 80 per cent.

Of them, 15,01,719 candidates were registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 were for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8).

The provisional answer key was released on September 16, 2023

The objection window was closed on September 18, 2023.

CTET 2023: Exam held on same day for Paper I, 2

CTET for paper 1 (classes 1-5) and paper 2 (classes 6-8) was held on the same day in two shifts. Answer keys was released together on September 15, 2023.

